Victoria premier lifts cap on religious gatherings, as long as there is social distance

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Victoria (map), whose capital is Melbourne, is Australia’s second most populous state. “Indoor religious services were capped at 20 people plus a faith leader in late October,” according to an earlier report. “That was then increased to 150 people indoors [in November].”

