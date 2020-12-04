Catholic World News

Archbishop debunks report of Benedict’s voice loss

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Ganswein has denied reports, circulating in some Italian media outlets, the Pope-emeritus Benedict has lost the use of his voice. The former Pope’s voice is “very weak and thin,” his longtime secretary reported, but he remains able to speak clearly. Pope Benedict, who is 93, now suffers from facial shingles: a malady that is painful but not dangerous.

