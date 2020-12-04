Catholic World News

Vatican publishes guidance for bishops on ecumenism

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Christian Unity has released a new document, offering guidance for bishops on ecumenical work. The vademecum first sets out the requirements for ecumenical work, then explores the practical avenues for that work, including theological dialogue and shared witness.

