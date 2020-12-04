Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Former DeSales University priest indicted on child pornography offenses

December 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on US Attorney's Office

CWN Editor's Note: Father William McCandless was an advisor to Monaco’s royal family, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

