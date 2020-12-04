Catholic World News
Former DeSales University priest indicted on child pornography offenses
December 04, 2020
» Continue to this story on US Attorney's Office
CWN Editor's Note: Father William McCandless was an advisor to Monaco’s royal family, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
