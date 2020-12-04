Catholic World News

Diocese of Pittsburgh pays $19.2M to settle 224 clergy abuse claims

December 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik “stressed that the funds did not come from parishes, schools, the [diocesan] Church Alive campaign or the sale of parish assets, but rather from insurance and a fund from the sale of historic assets that has grown over time,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!