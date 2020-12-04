Catholic World News

English bishops issue updated statement on Covid vaccine

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Each of us has a duty to protect others from infection with its danger of serious illness, and for some, death,” the bishops said in their December 3 statement. “A vaccine is the most effective way to achieve this unless one decides to self-isolate.” After distinguishing between various vaccines, the bishops concluded that “Catholics may in good conscience receive any of these vaccines for the good of others and themselves. In good conscience, one may refuse a particular vaccine but continues to have a duty to protect others from infection.”

