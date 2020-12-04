Catholic World News

In year-end message, leading South African bishop discusses corruption, Covid fatigue

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At the root of the practice of gathering in groups and partying by the young people and thus posing the danger of Covid-19 transmission is the prevailing hedonistic culture that propagates pursuance of pleasure at all cost, even if that means inconveniencing and endangering others,” said Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of Mthatha, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

