Catholic World News

Papal condolences following death of Archbishop Tessier

December 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1929, Archbishop Henri Tessier was bishop of Oran (1973-80), coadjutor archbishop of Algiers (1980-88), and archbishop of Algiers (1988-2008). Algeria, a North African nation of 42.3 million (map), is 98% Muslim (predominantly Sunni), and Islam is the official religion.

