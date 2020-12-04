Catholic World News
French bishops welcome ‘realistic’ new measures for public Masses
December 04, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops issued their statement after the top French court blocked a 30-person limit on religious worship.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
