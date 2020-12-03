Catholic World News

Supreme Court orders reconsideration of California ban on indoor religious services

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has ordered a federal court in California to reconsider the state’s emergency regulations that bar indoor worship services, in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling blocking enforcement of similar restrictions in New York.

