Catholic World News

Nigerian priest released by kidnappers

December 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who was abducted on November 22 has been released unharmed. Father Matthew Dajo had been seized by armed men at his parish in Abuja. Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama welcomed news of the priest’s release, while calling for increased security to end a wave of kidnappings and terrorist assaults.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!