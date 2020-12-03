Catholic World News

English court: teen lacks mature judgment to make gender transition

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An English court has ruled in favor of a young woman who said that she was harmed by treatments at a gender-transition clinic. The court ruled that a child under the age of 16 is not able to give informed consent to gender-reassignment treatments.

