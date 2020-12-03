Catholic World News
Vienna terrorist attack reportedly intended to target church youth group
December 03, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Five people were killed, and 23 injured, in a November 2 Islamic terrorist attack in Vienna.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!