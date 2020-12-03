Catholic World News

Trier’s cathedral becomes center of mourning after SUV attack

December 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Universe

CWN Editor's Note: In the Trier attack, a local man drove his SUV into a crowd in the German city, killing 5 and injuring 15.

