Archbishop: Christians in Damascus reject closure of churches due to pandemic

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The faithful rebelled against the closure of churches and insisted on participating in large numbers in the daily Mass,” said Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus.

