Catholic World News

God loves even sinful man, Pope assures audience

December 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: God “continually blesses life,” and reaches out in love even to sinful man, Pope Francis told his regular weekly public audience on December 2. Although man “will become a degenerate creature,” the Pope continued, “nothing will ever take away the original imprint of goodness that God placed within.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!