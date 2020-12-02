Catholic World News

Italian bishops expect public Christmas celebrations

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Italy, at an extraordinary meeting on December 1, expressed confidence that there will be public Christmas celebrations in Italy. The statement by Bishop Mario Meini, acting president of the episcopal conference, contrasts with the Vatican’s announcement that Christmas liturgies in St. Peter’s basilica will not be open to the public. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce new emergency regulations soon, quite possibly challenging the bishops’ expectations.

