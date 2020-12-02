Catholic World News

Over 230 abuse suits filed against New Jersey dioceses in past year

December 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on NorthJersey.com

CWN Editor's Note: “The Newark Archdiocese is named in 94 of the lawsuits, with the Camden Diocese named in 54, Trenton in 52, Metuchen in 25 and Paterson in 19,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!