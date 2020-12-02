Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals reflects on life of the Church in midst of pandemic

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis instituted the advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013. During its December 2 meeting, the Council welcomed a new member, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa.

