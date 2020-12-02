Catholic World News

Panama archbishop decries abortion, corruption

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If we are citizens of the Kingdom of Christ, we cannot pretend to follow and share attitudes and behaviors that violate the evangelical values of our faith, such as abortion, same-sex marriage, theft, dishonesty and corruption,” said Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa of Panama, the nation’s capital.

