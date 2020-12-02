Catholic World News

Shops and homes of Coptic Christians ransacked, set on fire in Egyptian village

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The attacks allegedly began after a young Coptic posted an article on his Facebook account considered offensive to Islam,” according to the report.

