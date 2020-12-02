Catholic World News

‘The violence is not stopping,’ Belarus bishops warn

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The violence is not stopping, the bloodshed continues, society remains riven. This does not foretell a happy future — for as Christ said, a house divided against itself cannot stand,” the bishops said in a statement. The nation’s leading prelate, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, remains barred from entering the country (map).

