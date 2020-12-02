Catholic World News

Include the undocumented in the Census, USCCB urges

December 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference also filed a friend-of-the-court brief as the Supreme Court considered a case on the issue.

