Pontifical commission, religious superiors discuss abuse prevention, inculturation

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for the Protection of Minors, the International Union of Superiors General (women religious) and the Union of Superiors General (male religious) organized the meeting (videos).

