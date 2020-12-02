Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Zairean rite

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 1988, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacrament promulgated the Roman Missal for the Dioceses of Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo). In a video message that coincided with the publication of a new book on Pope Francis and the rite, the Pontiff said that the rite “emphasizes the different languages, colors, body movements which interact by leveraging all the dimensions of the personality of the faithful, always taking into account the specific values of each people.”

