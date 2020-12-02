Catholic World News

Pope to judges: Promote justice, dignity, equality

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a Spanish-language message to a virtual meeting of judges who are members of the Committee for Social Rights of Africa and America. It was one of two messages he recorded for the group; the other was devoted to social rights.

