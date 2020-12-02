Catholic World News

New bishop appointed for troubled Buffalo diocese

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Fisher, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, was named vicar general for apostolates by Theodore McCarrick in 2005; Pope Francis appointed Fisher Auxiliary Bishop of Washington in 2018. He succeeds Bishop Richard Malone, who resigned in 2019. In February, the western New York diocese filed for bankruptcy; in November, the state’s attorney general announced a lawsuit against the diocese.

