Supreme Court declines case of Louisiana pastor who defied Covid orders

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Governor [John Bel] Edwards’s Proclamations have always treated comparable secular institutions similarly to comparable religious institutions,” a lower court ruled in a suit filed by Life Tabernacle Church and its pastor. “To the extent that Plaintiffs argue that any restrictions on their right to gather violate the US Constitution, they are clearly incorrect.”

