Papal call for ‘firm rejection’ of death penalty

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us keep in mind that not even a murderer loses his personal dignity — God Himself guarantees it,” tweeted Pope Francis, who cited St. John Paul II’s encyclical Evangelium Vitae (no. 9). :The firm rejection of the death penalty shows to what extent it is possible to recognize the inalienable dignity of every human being.”

