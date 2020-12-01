Catholic World News
Pontifical academy president: after state and market, now is the time for community
December 01, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Economist Stefano Zamagni was named president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences in 2019.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!