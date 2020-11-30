Catholic World News

Pope reaffirms ecumenical commitment in message to Orthodox Patriarch

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, Pope Francis has voiced his confidence in the future of ecumenical ties. In his message the Pontiff credits the Ecumenical Patriarchate with advancing ecumenism “before the Catholic Church and other churches engaged themselves in dialogue.” The papal message was delivered to Patriarch Bartholomew on November 30, the feast of St. Andrew, the patron of the Constantinople patriarchate.

