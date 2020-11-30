Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone weighing legal action against San Francisco restrictions

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has indicated that he is weighing legal action against city restrictions that bar all indoor religious worship. The archbishop said that the restriction is “precisely the kind of blatant discrimination to which the Supreme Court gave injunctive relief in New York.” He said that he is conferring with lawyers “on the legal options we have available.”

