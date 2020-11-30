Catholic World News

Christians killed in troubled Indonesian island province

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Four Christians were murdered and dismembered last week on Sulawesi, the Indonesian island province that has seen repeated acts of violence by Islamic militants against Christians. The victims were all members of the same family, active in the Salvation Army. Christians in Sulawesi charge that several chapels were torched there recently—a charge that local police deny.

