Pope will forego December 8 tradition, substitute private devotion

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not make a traditional visit to the Spanish Steps, to honor a statue of the Virgin Mary on the feast of her Immaculate Conception, the Vatican has announced. Since 1857, the Pontiff has traveled across Rome for the holy day, usually attracting a large crowd. This year the event will be cancelled “to avoid all risk of contagion,” the Vatican said. Instead the Pope will make a private act of devotion, entrusting Rome and the world to the care of the Blessed Mother.

