Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese to merge 40 parishes into 14

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced plans to merge 40 parishes into 14, reducing the total number of parishes in the Pennsylvania diocese to 81. The mergers will take place on January 4, with another two rounds of mergers anticipated for July 2021 and January 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!