Catholic World News

Report blames leading Canadian Church officials for ignoring warning signs about abusive priest

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBC

CWN Editor's Note: Pepita Capriolo, a retired Québec Superior Court Justice, issued a report, commissioned by the Archdiocese of Montreal, on “who knew what when” about Brian Boucher, a now-laicized and imprisoned priest who was ordained in 1996. Capriolo decries a culture of secrecy, shredded documents, and stolen documents in the Archdiocese of Montreal. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, named prefect of the Congregation for Bishops in 2010, was rector of the Major Seminary of Montreal from 1990 to 1994.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!