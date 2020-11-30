Catholic World News

European Parliament denounces pro-life ruling by Poland’s Supreme Court

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a 455-145 vote, the European Parliament denounced a Polish high court ruling that protects disabled unborn children from abortion—a ruling that has sparked protests in Poland. The European Parliament expressed “its support and solidarity for thousands of Polish citizens, in particular for Polish women and LGBTI+ persons, who, despite the sanitary risks, took to the streets to protest against grave restrictions on their fundamental freedoms and rights.”

