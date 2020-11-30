Catholic World News

‘May the Church be united’: papal call to Slovenia’s Catholics

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lord always seeks unity, which does not mean uniformity,” Pope Francis said in a message for the 30th anniversary of Caritas Slovenia. “We should not be sectarian, one against the other.” The Central European nation of 2.1 million (map), is 82% Christian (77% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!