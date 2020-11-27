Catholic World News

Kentucky bishops: public Masses to continue despite governor’s request

November 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Kentucky have announced that the public celebration of Mass will continue, turning down a request by Governor Andy Beshear for a temporary halt to public worship. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville said: “At this time, we will not be suspending public liturgies but encourage all to act in a responsible way.”

