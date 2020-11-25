Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks of prayer in early Church

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on November 25, Pope Francis spoke on the prayers of the early Church. He pointed to four characteristics of the life of the Church, as depicted in the Acts of the Apostles: listening to the teaching of the apostles; fraternal communion; the Eucharist, and prayer, “which is the space of dialogue with the Father through Christ in the Holy Spirit.”

