Swiss diocese rejects Pope’s slate of candidates to be bishop

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The cathedral chapter of the Diocese of Chur, Switzerland, has reportedly rejected three Vatican candidates to become the next bishop of the diocese. The cathedral chapter in Chur, a traditionally conservative diocese, has retained the right to name a bishop, from a slate approved by the Pontiff. The members of the chapter found the three proposed candidates unacceptable.

