Class action against Oblate priests jumps to 190 alleged victims from across Quebec

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Fifty Innu women, and eight Innu men, allege they were abused by Father Alexis Joveneau, OMI, a Belgian missionary who died in 1992.

