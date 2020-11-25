Catholic World News

Fired NJ Catholic school teacher may sue school, court rules

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bridgewater Courier News

CWN Editor's Note: An unmarried teacher was dismissed after she became pregnant. “Knowledge or mere observation of an employee’s pregnancy alone is not a permissible basis to detect violations of the school’s policy and terminate an employee,” the court ruled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!