Federal appeals court upholds Tennessee law against abortions on basis of race, sex, or Down syndrome

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Every life is precious and every child has inherent human dignity,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Our law prohibits abortion based on the race, gender, or diagnosis of Down syndrome of the child and the court’s decision will save lives. Protecting our most vulnerable Tennesseans is worth the fight.”

