Catholic World News

Middle Eastern Christian leaders deeply concerned about Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Middle East Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War began in September; a cease-fire took hold on November 10. Pope Francis has repeatedly appealed for peace there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!