Historic first: 2 new cardinals will not be present at November 28 consistory

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For the first time in history, on 28 November 2020, not all the cardinals-designate chosen by Pope Francis will be present, in person, to receive their red hats,” according to Vatican News. Cardinal-designates from Brunei and the Philippines will not be present because of Covid travel restrictions.

