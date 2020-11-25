Action Alert!
CRITICAL:   With $55,867 left to match to win a Challenge Grant of $100,000 by 12/9, we MUST get below $50K this week.   All gifts matched!
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

Historic first: 2 new cardinals will not be present at November 28 consistory

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “For the first time in history, on 28 November 2020, not all the cardinals-designate chosen by Pope Francis will be present, in person, to receive their red hats,” according to Vatican News. Cardinal-designates from Brunei and the Philippines will not be present because of Covid travel restrictions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
PHIL LAWLER
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.