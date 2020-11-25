Catholic World News

8 beatification causes advance

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of Ven. Mario Ciceri (1900-45), an Italian diocesan priest, paving the way for his beatification. The Pontiff also recognized the martyrdom of 127 martyrs of the Spanish Civil War (1936-39), paving the way for their beatification. Finally, he recognized the heroic virtues of an Italian bishop, a Spanish priest, a French priest, and three Italian religious sisters, all of whom lived in the 20th century.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!