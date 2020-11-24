Catholic World News

Former papal butler, convicted in ‘Vatileaks’ scandal, dead at 54

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Gabriele, the butler to Pope Benedict XVI who was convicted in 2012 for leaking confidential documents to Italian journalists, has died at the age of 54, after a long illness. Gabriele was found guilty of theft by a Vatican tribunal, but later pardoned by Pope Benedict.

