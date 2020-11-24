Catholic World News

New Chinese bishop installed: strong supporter of Patriotic Association

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Chen Tianhao has been installed as Bishpo of Qingdao. He is the first Chinese bishop whose appointment was made under the terms of the secret Vatican-Beijing agreement. Bishop Fan Xingyao, the president of the government-backed Patriotic Association, presided at his installation. The new bishop is a member of that group’s administrative committee.

