‘I disagreed with the institution’: South Dakota priest sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for thefts

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcin Garbacz, convicted in March on 65 federal theft-related charges, “said he was at odds with the Catholic Church over its teachings on same-sex attraction,” according to the report.

